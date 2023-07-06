The Texas Rangers (51-36) and Boston Red Sox (44-43) play on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (10-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.64 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .211 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will send Crawford (3-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.

Crawford has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Crawford will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.6 frames per outing).

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

