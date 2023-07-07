Nate Lowe -- batting .225 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

In 75.9% of his 87 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .281 AVG .260 .369 OBP .355 .474 SLG .376 19 XBH 15 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 40/25 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings