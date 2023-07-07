Rangers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (51-37) and the Washington Nationals (34-53) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 7.
The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA).
Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 56 times and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 14 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 12-2 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 519 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shawn Dubin
|July 3
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Dane Dunning vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|July 6
|@ Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kutter Crawford
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Trevor Williams
|July 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Jake Irvin
|July 9
|@ Nationals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin
|July 14
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
