Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers head into the first of a three-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. A 10-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 33 of the 56 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).

Texas has gone 18-8 (winning 69.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-36-6).

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 24-19 23-12 28-24 35-27 16-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.