When the Texas Rangers (51-37) and Washington Nationals (34-53) match up in the series opener at Nationals Park on Friday, July 7, Cody Bradford will get the call for the Rangers, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 56 times and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 12-2 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-6 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+115) 2.5 (+125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+100) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (-105) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

