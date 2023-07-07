The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take on the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Friday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in baseball with 134 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is third in MLB, slugging .455.

The Rays' .261 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (494 total).

The Rays rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Braves, who have connected on 166 this season.

Fueled by 328 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves' .274 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Atlanta has scored 487 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.262 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Glasnow heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Glasnow will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Morton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - -

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - -

