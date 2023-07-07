The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.543 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .320 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
  • Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (27 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.3%).
  • In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 20
.333 AVG .305
.440 OBP .397
.444 SLG .407
5 XBH 5
1 HR 0
12 RBI 6
5/11 K/BB 17/9
7 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williams (5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
