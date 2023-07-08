Cameron Young will compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Young at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished better than par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Young has had an average finish of 50th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Young has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -7 278 0 20 3 5 $5M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The average course Young has played in the past year (7,337 yards) is 48 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the 64th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Young was better than only 10% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Young recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Young recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Young carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last tournament, Young's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Young ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Young had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Young Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

