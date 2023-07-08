On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .174 during his last outings.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.1% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.5%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .281 AVG .258 .369 OBP .351 .474 SLG .371 19 XBH 15 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 42/25 0 SB 0

