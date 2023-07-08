Joey Meneses leads the Washington Nationals (34-54) into a contest versus the Texas Rangers (52-37), following his two-homer outing in a 7-2 defeat to the Rangers, beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (1-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Rangers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers' Heaney (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Heaney has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals will send Irvin (1-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Irvin heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Irvin will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

