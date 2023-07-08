On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (batting .429 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .317 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (28 of 44), with multiple hits nine times (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (9.1%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .333 AVG .302 .440 OBP .389 .444 SLG .397 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 12 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 17/9 7 SB 4

