On Sunday, Josh Jung (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .276 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 23 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Jung has had a hit in 64 of 87 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (32 of 87), with two or more RBI 15 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.7%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .280 AVG .273 .354 OBP .301 .497 SLG .508 16 XBH 23 9 HR 10 28 RBI 28 53/16 K/BB 52/7 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings