Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .295 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has had a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 75 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.303
|AVG
|.289
|.341
|OBP
|.340
|.516
|SLG
|.443
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|19
|27/6
|K/BB
|29/12
|5
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.22 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.593 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
