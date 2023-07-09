After batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .295 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Taveras has had a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven home a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 75 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .303 AVG .289 .341 OBP .340 .516 SLG .443 12 XBH 15 7 HR 3 21 RBI 19 27/6 K/BB 29/12 5 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings