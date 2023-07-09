Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .437, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

In 74.4% of his games this year (67 of 90), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (32.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this year (41.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .278 AVG .264 .341 OBP .333 .433 SLG .440 20 XBH 19 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 35/20 5 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings