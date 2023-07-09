The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .256.

Garver has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (24.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 8 .267 AVG .231 .333 OBP .355 .483 SLG .385 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 22/6 K/BB 7/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings