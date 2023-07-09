Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +170. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -210 +170 10 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 34-24 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.6% of those games).

Texas has gone 8-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-37-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have gone 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 25-20 23-13 29-24 36-28 16-9

