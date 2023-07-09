Find the injury report for the Dallas Wings (9-9), which currently has two players listed, as the Wings ready for their matchup with the Indiana Fever (5-13) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Wings are coming off of an 80-78 win against the Aces in their most recent outing on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally puts up a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 18.1 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard puts up 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Crystal Dangerfield is posting 9.1 points, 3.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Kalani Brown averages 7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Wings vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -1.5 170.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.