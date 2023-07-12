The injury report for the Dallas Wings (10-9) heading into their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12 from Target Center.

The Wings enter this contest after a 77-76 win over the Fever on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW

Twitter and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally averages a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game. She is also posting 17.5 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 31.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard is putting up 17.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield posts 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Kalani Brown posts 7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -1.5 168.5

