Today's WNBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among those five contests is the Connecticut Sun playing the Chicago Sky.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky play host to the Connecticut Sun

The Sun go on the road to face the Sky on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 8-11

8-11 CON Record: 14-5

14-5 CHI Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (sixth) CON Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.5 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 CON Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHI Odds to Win: +137

+137 Total: 159.5 points

The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty

The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 5-14

5-14 NYL Record: 13-4

13-4 IND Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th) NYL Stats: 87.4 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 NYL Odds to Win: -505

-505 IND Odds to Win: +378

+378 Total: 167.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Dallas Wings

The Wings travel to face the Lynx on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 9-10

9-10 DAL Record: 10-9

10-9 MIN Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)

80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (eighth) DAL Stats: 83.6 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 DAL Odds to Win: -123

-123 MIN Odds to Win: +101

+101 Total: 168.5 points

The Atlanta Dream face the Seattle Storm

The Storm hit the road the Dream on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 10-8

10-8 SEA Record: 4-15

4-15 ATL Stats: 86.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

86.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.0 Opp. PPG (12th) SEA Stats: 79.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 ATL Odds to Win: -284

-284 SEA Odds to Win: +227

+227 Total: 172.5 points

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Los Angeles Sparks play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces go on the road to face the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 7-12

7-12 LVA Record: 17-2

17-2 LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fifth) LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.9 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -13.5

-13.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1445

-1445 LAS Odds to Win: +858

+858 Total: 169 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.