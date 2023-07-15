Men's Hall of Fame Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 211-ranked Altug Celikbilek and No. 406 Alafia Ayeni will be matching up at International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Hall of Fame Open field at BetMGM.
Hall of Fame Open Info
- Tournament: Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Hall of Fame Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Li Tu vs. Matija Pecotic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 AM ET
|Tu (-275)
|Pecotic (+200)
|Donald Young vs. Illya Marchenko
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 AM ET
|Marchenko (-450)
|Young (+300)
|Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Alex Bolt
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:20 PM ET
|Bolt (-275)
|Ramanathan (+195)
|Skander Mansouri vs. Peter Polansky
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:20 PM ET
|Mansouri (-350)
|Polansky (+230)
|Mukund Sasikumar vs. Evan Zhu
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:40 PM ET
|Zhu (-140)
|Sasikumar (+105)
|Altug Celikbilek vs. Alafia Ayeni
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:40 PM ET
|Celikbilek (-250)
|Ayeni (+170)
|Beibit Zhukayev vs. Jaimee Floyd Angele
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|3:00 PM ET
|Zhukayev (-200)
|Angele (+145)
|Gage Brymer vs. Yunseong Chung
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|3:00 PM ET
|Chung (-650)
|Brymer (+400)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.