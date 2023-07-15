Saturday, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-3.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 19th in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

In 74.2% of his 89 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has an RBI in 32 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 46.1% of his games this year (41 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .278 AVG .279 .350 OBP .310 .488 SLG .511 16 XBH 23 9 HR 10 28 RBI 28 55/16 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings