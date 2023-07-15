When the Texas Rangers (53-39) and Cleveland Guardians (45-46) meet at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 15, Andrew Heaney will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-160). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 35 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 19-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (65.5% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

