Wesley Bryan is in fourth place, at -7, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Wesley Bryan Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Bryan has finished below par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Bryan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 32 -11 278 0 2 0 1 $156,398

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Bryan failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 24 yards longer than the average course Bryan has played in the past year (7,304 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Bryan's Last Time Out

Bryan was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was below average, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Bryan shot better than 85% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Bryan recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Bryan did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Bryan's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last outing, Bryan's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Bryan finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Bryan finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bryan's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.