The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 71st in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 93 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.3% of them.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .278 AVG .264 .341 OBP .335 .428 SLG .442 20 XBH 20 4 HR 7 24 RBI 33 25/20 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings