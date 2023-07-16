Rangers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (54-39) versus the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on July 16.
The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (7-3) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 36, or 59%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 29-21, a 58% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 545 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Cody Bradford vs Trevor Williams
|July 8
|@ Nationals
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jake Irvin
|July 9
|@ Nationals
|L 7-2
|Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin
|July 14
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Jon Gray vs Aaron Civale
|July 15
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams
|July 16
|Guardians
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee
|July 17
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
