Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (54-39) versus the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on July 16.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (7-3) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 36, or 59%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 29-21, a 58% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 545 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

