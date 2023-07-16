Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Time: 2:35 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 36 of the 61 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (59%).

Texas has a 28-20 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Texas has played in 92 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-39-6).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-18 25-21 24-14 30-24 38-28 16-10

