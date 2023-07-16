The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Josh Naylor among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 128 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball, slugging .463.

The Rangers have an MLB-best .275 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.9 runs per game (545 total).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Texas' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.210).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, July 3, the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Perez is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season.

Perez heads into the game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

