How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Josh Naylor among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 128 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball, slugging .463.
- The Rangers have an MLB-best .275 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.9 runs per game (545 total).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- Texas' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.210).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, July 3, the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Perez is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season.
- Perez heads into the game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
