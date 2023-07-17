Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 96 hits, batting .267 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 64.5% of his 93 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (52.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.302
|AVG
|.230
|.366
|OBP
|.303
|.621
|SLG
|.427
|26
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|46/17
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 1, the left-hander threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5).
