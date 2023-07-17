Ezequiel Duran -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .300.

Duran has gotten a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .336 AVG .264 .380 OBP .290 .602 SLG .424 16 XBH 13 9 HR 3 22 RBI 13 37/9 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings