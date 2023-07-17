Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Jonah Heim (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .287.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this year (43.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.279
|AVG
|.295
|.339
|OBP
|.348
|.552
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|34
|RBI
|29
|32/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
