On Monday, Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .291 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 50 of 79 games this season (63.3%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (30.4%).

He has homered in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (24 of 79), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 32 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .295 AVG .288 .336 OBP .337 .500 SLG .438 13 XBH 15 7 HR 3 22 RBI 19 29/7 K/BB 30/12 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings