The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 107 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .272/.342/.443 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.335/.525 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI (98 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .278/.341/.456 on the year.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double and four walks.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 59 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .277/.385/.463 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Royals Jul. 15 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

