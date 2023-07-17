On Monday, Robbie Grossman (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .222.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 67 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.4% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 41.8% of his games this season (28 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .231 AVG .213 .304 OBP .290 .361 SLG .361 8 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 29/13 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings