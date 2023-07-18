Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Tuesday.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 130 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a league-best .274 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (554 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.207).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi is seeking his 19th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

In six of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brandon Bielak

