When the Texas Rangers (56-39) and Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) square of at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 18, Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Rays will send Taj Bradley to the hill. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rays are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-130). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-5, 5.28 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 30-21 (winning 58.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Rays have won one of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

