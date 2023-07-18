Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays on July 18, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Wander Franco and others when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Eovaldi Stats
- Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.
- Eovaldi has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 108 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.343/.442 on the season.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .264/.332/.519 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Franco has recorded 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.340/.452 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI (97 total hits).
- He's slashing .322/.406/.512 on the season.
- Diaz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
