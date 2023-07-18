Travis Jankowski -- hitting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .321 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Jankowski is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in 32 of 48 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.8%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .342 AVG .299 .448 OBP .382 .438 SLG .388 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 13 RBI 6 6/12 K/BB 17/9 9 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings