Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Rays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .348 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 52 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-run games (18.8%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .373 AVG .316 .442 OBP .368 .690 SLG .535 27 XBH 15 9 HR 5 32 RBI 25 25/19 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings