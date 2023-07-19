The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .287 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

In 60 of 82 games this season (73.2%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (15.9%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has an RBI in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with two or more runs 11 times (13.4%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .278 AVG .295 .337 OBP .348 .544 SLG .423 22 XBH 13 10 HR 3 34 RBI 29 33/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

