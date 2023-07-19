Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .277 with 51 walks and 61 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 72 of 95 games this year (75.8%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (26.3%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (10.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 36 games this season (37.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season (45 of 95), with two or more runs 12 times (12.6%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.295
|AVG
|.259
|.379
|OBP
|.352
|.489
|SLG
|.373
|21
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|17
|46/25
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (0-1) starts for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
