Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (57-39) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-1) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 63 times and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 34-23 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 559 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Rangers Schedule