Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (57-39), who are trying for a series sweep, will host Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, July 19. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to win.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (0-1, 6.05 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rangers and Rays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Marcus Semien hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 54 out of the 80 games, or 67.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have gone 54-26 (67.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 10-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -114 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.