In the opening round of group-stage matches, Spain will meet Costa Rica at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 21 at 3:30 AM ET.

The game between Spain and Costa Rica will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Spain vs. Costa Rica

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Spain Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Costa Rica July 21 - Home Zambia July 26 - Home Japan July 31 - Away

Spain's Recent Performance

Spain lost to the United States in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1.

In the competition, Jennifer Hermoso notched three goals.

Additionally, Lucia Garcia contributed one goal and one assist.

So far this year, Spain is 5-0-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it was 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).

The last time Spain took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 13, when it defeated Vietnam 9-0.

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Misa Rodriguez #1

Ona Batlle #2

Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3

Irene Paredes #4

Ivana Andres #5

Aitana Bonmati #6

Irene Guerrero #7

Mariona #8

Esther Gonzalez #9

Jennifer Hermoso #10

Alexia Putellas #11

Oihane Hernandez #12

Enith Salon #13

Laia Codina #14

Eva Navarro #15

Maria Perez #16

Alba Redondo #17

Salma Paralluelo #18

Olga Carmona #19

Rocio Galvez #20

Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21

Athenea Del Castillo #22

Cata Coll #23

Costa Rica Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Spain July 21 - Away Japan July 26 - Away Zambia July 31 - Home

Costa Rica's Recent Performance

Costa Rica was not one of the 24 teams that participated in the 2019 World Cup, as it didn't qualify.

In 2022, Costa Rica was 2-1-7 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -10. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-1-1 (+1 goal differential).

Costa Rica's 2-0 win over Haiti earlier this year on July 3 was the last time that Costa Rica matched up with a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Costa Rica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster