Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 96 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his 96 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this year, he has gone deep (21.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (51.0%), including 18 multi-run games (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.286
|AVG
|.230
|.355
|OBP
|.303
|.589
|SLG
|.427
|26
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|50/18
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.