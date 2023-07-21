Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers match up with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are fifth-best in baseball with 134 total home runs.

Texas' .462 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (564 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.206).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (6-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Heaney has collected six quality starts this season.

Heaney is looking to collect his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.