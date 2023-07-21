The Texas Rangers (58-39) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series victory over the Rays, and the Dodgers a series win over the Orioles.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (6-6) for the Rangers and Tony Gonsolin (5-3) for the Dodgers.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.72 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (6-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.43 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 18 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.

Gonsolin is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Gonsolin will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

