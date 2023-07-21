Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Will Smith (on the back of going -for-) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has while hitting .000.
- In 36 games so far this season, Smith has zero hits.
- In 36 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Smith has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (5-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.