In the opening round of group-stage matches, Denmark will face China at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 22 at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Watch Denmark vs. China

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Perth, Australia
  • Venue: HBF Park

Denmark Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
China July 22 - Home
England July 28 - Away
Haiti August 1 - Away

Denmark's Recent Performance

  • Denmark failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
  • So far this year, Denmark is 3-0-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 2-0-7 in such matches (-12 goal differential).
  • Denmark's 2-0 loss to Spain earlier this year on July 5 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Lene Christensen #1
  • Josefine Hasbo #2
  • Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3
  • Rikke Sevecke #4
  • Simone Boye Sorensen #5
  • Karen Holmgaard #6
  • Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7
  • Emma Snerle #8
  • Amalie Vangsgaard #9
  • Pernille Harder #10
  • Katrine Veje #11
  • Kathrine Kuhl #12
  • Sofie Junge Pedersen #13
  • Nicoline Sorensen #14
  • Frederikke Thogersen #15
  • Kathrine Larsen #16
  • Rikke Madsen #17
  • Luna Gewitz #18
  • Janni Thomsen #19
  • Signe Bruun #20
  • Mille Gejl Jensen #21
  • Maja Bay Ostergaard #22
  • Sofie Svava #23

China Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Denmark July 22 - Away
Haiti July 28 - Home
England August 1 - Home

China's Recent Performance

  • China was beaten by Italy, 2-0, in the Round of 16 of the last World Cup held in 2019.
  • During the event, Li Ying scored one goal.
  • Zhang Rui also contributed to the cause, posting one assist.
  • China was 3-2-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 0-2-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).
  • China's last match against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it lost to Spain 3-0 on April 11.

China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Zhu Yu #1
  • Mengwen Li #2
  • Jiaxing Dou #3
  • LinLin Wang #4
  • Wu Haiyan #5
  • Xin Zhang #6
  • Wang Shuang #7
  • Yao Wei #8
  • Mengyu Shen #9
  • Zhang Rui #10
  • Wang Shanshan #11
  • Xu Huan #12
  • Lina Yang #13
  • Lou Jiahui #14
  • Qiaozhu Chen #15
  • Lingwei Yao #16
  • Wu Cheng Shu #17
  • Jiali Tang #18
  • Linyan Zhang #19
  • Yuyi Xiao #20
  • Gu Yasha #21
  • Hongyan Pan #22
  • Chen Gao #23

