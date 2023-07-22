Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (47 of 75), with at least two hits 24 times (32.0%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (30.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.321
|AVG
|.264
|.372
|OBP
|.290
|.591
|SLG
|.424
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|13
|42/11
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
