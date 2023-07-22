Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 51 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 25 games this year (30.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.281
|AVG
|.288
|.323
|OBP
|.337
|.486
|SLG
|.438
|14
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|6
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (5-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
